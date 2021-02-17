Image Source : PTI Navi Mumbai: CIDCO transfers land to MRVC for Airoli-Kalwa rail corridor

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra(CIDCO) has approved the transfer of 919 sq m land at Digha village in Navi Mumbai to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation for the Airoli-Kalwaelevated corridor project.

Under the project, which is being handled by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), trains from Navi Mumbai will directly reach Kalwa station in Thane district.

CIDCO's Vice Chairman and Managing Director SanjayMukherjee in a release on Tuesday said the development of this project will ease pressure on the Thane railway station and commuters from Kalyan will be able to travel conveniently.

The decision was taken following a request by MRVCfor transfer and possession of the land from CIDCO in 2018.

The land shall be used only for the purpose of Airola-Kalwa elevated rail link and shall be subject to provisions of the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Lands (Amendment)Regulations, 2008, the release said.

