Naveen Patnaik, former Odisha CM, admitted to hospital in Bhubaneswar over health concerns The hospital stated that Naveen Patnaik remains in stable condition and is responding positively to the medical treatment. Authorities will maintain close monitoring of his health.

Bhubaneswar:

Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5:15 PM today (August 17) after experiencing dehydration.

Stable condition and response to medical treatment

The hospital confirmed that Patnaik’s condition is stable and he is responding well to the treatment provided. Officials will continue to monitor his health closely.

Naveen Patnaik hospitalised following uneasiness

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik was admitted to hospital after complaining of uneasiness on Sunday (August 17). A team of doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas, before he was taken for further medical care. A senior BJD leader said the hospital is expected to issue a health bulletin soon.

The 78-year-old leader had recently undergone spinal surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai and returned to Odisha on July 12. He was discharged from the hospital on July 7 after a successful procedure conducted on June 22.

Ceremonial welcome after spine surgery

Earlier, Patnaik received a grand welcome upon his return to Bhubaneswar after 21 days of treatment in Mumbai. His special flight landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport on July 12, where thousands of BJD supporters lined the streets, waving flags and chanting “Jai Jagannath” to greet their leader.

Patnaik, who now serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, waved at supporters as he headed to Naveen Niwas. During his absence, a 15-member BJD committee, led by vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, managed the party’s affairs in the state.