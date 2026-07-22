Naveen Patnaik demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over police action on CJP protesters

Bhubaneswar:

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Tuesday called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and slammed the police action on CJP protestors in Delhi.

I think he should resign: Naveen on Dharmendra

"I just had a meeting with BJD MPs on the serious matter of what is happening in Delhi... The situation is very grave. Many young students have been violently attacked. BJD MPs have been to the hospital to see them... I have to return for serious matters to Bhubaneswar tomorrow morning. But our MPs will seriously take up the present matter. I have also been asked whether the education minister should resign... Under the circumstances, I think he should resign,” Naveen Patnaik said.

The development comes as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital on Monday, which was met with police action. In the meantime, the BJD Rajya Sabha MPs visited the injured protestors at RML Hospital.

Delhi Police claims 118 police personnel were injured

Delhi Police has claimed that more than 118 police personnel were also injured in clashes. More than 60 protesters have sustained injuries. Police have registered five FIRs in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism and are examining more than 250 videos to identify those involved in the incidents.

The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule arrived at the Jantar Mantar protest site, where the CJP is continuing its protest against the NEET-UG paper leak. NCP(SCP) has extended its support to the call for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Sharad Pawar posted on X, "In the backdrop of the paper leak in the NEET exam, students have staged a hunger strike and protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The treatment meted out to the students who were fighting for their just demands yesterday is unworthy of democratic values. Today, I visited the protest site, met with the students, inquired about those injured during the agitation, and also learned in detail about their demands."

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