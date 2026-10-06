Naval staffer among two arrested for spying for Pakistan under 'Operation Firewall': Andhra Police

Amaravati:

The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two people, including an employee of the Indian Navy, for allegedly spying for Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday. The arrests are part of a larger espionage investigation involving 18 suspects, 13 of whom are reportedly naval personnel, they said. The two arrested suspects have been identified as Pradeep Mukharjee, a Navy employee posted at the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam.

18 suspects under scanner in espionage probe

According to the Andhra Pradesh Police, the suspects are being investigated for allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and their suspected involvement in an espionage conspiracy considered prejudicial to India's national security. The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell said it received credible information about the alleged contacts and subsequently launched an investigation into the network.

"Two suspects were arrested after prima facie role established in this case and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects," the police said in an official release. Of the 18 people under investigation, 13 are naval personnel, making the alleged network particularly significant from a national security perspective.

Naval employee arrested in Tamil Nadu

Mukharjee was arrested recently in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore as investigators tracked the suspects allegedly linked to the espionage network. He was subsequently produced before a court in Vijayawada, which sent him to judicial custody until October 14. He is currently lodged in the district jail in Vijayawada. Varaprasad was also sent to judicial remand until October 14 and is being held in the same jail.

'Operation Firewall-2026' launched across 10 states

The Counter Intelligence Cell coordinated with police forces in 10 states as part of the investigation. The operation was carried out under the name "Operation Firewall-2026" to trace the suspects and examine their alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Investigators are probing allegations that sensitive and classified information relating to defence establishments and strategic locations was shared with Pakistan-based operatives. According to the police, Mukharjee and Varaprasad allegedly passed sensitive information to the Pakistani operatives.

Sensitive information allegedly shared through encrypted channels

The police said information concerning Visakhapatnam and other locations across the country was allegedly transmitted through encrypted communication channels. The Counter Intelligence Cell has seized electronic devices and other gadgets as part of the investigation. Officials are now examining the seized material while continuing efforts to establish the roles of the remaining suspects. The investigation is ongoing, with police focusing on identifying the full extent of the alleged espionage network and determining whether other people were involved in sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

(With inputs from PTI)

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