Nationwide mock drill underway amidst Indo-Pak tensions, videos emerge from Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab: WATCH Nationwide mock drills were conducted across 259 districts in India amidst the tensions with Pakistan. The drill aims to provide knowledge to the civilians on how to protect themselves in emergency-like situations.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the tensions between India and Pakistan, a nationwide mock drill is being carried out across 35 states and Union Territories in India. 259 districts across the length and breadth of the country are participating in the drill, aimed at providing the knowledge to the citizens to protect themselves in emergency-like situations.

A mock drill was carried out at platforms 7 and 8 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where civilians were given the know-how to extinguish fire. Speaking on the drills at the CSMT, Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said, "The Civil Defence unit of the Central Railways carried out a mock drill at the CSMT. Through the mock drill, Central Railways has demonstrated its alertness to deal with any kind of situation and tried to alert the common man through the drills."

Visuals of another mock drill in Amritsar, Punjab were carried out, in which the police and defence teams displayed protection techniques and helping others in emergency-like situations.

Mock drills were also carried out in several parts of Delhi. Speaking on the drill at Khan Market, NDRF Deputy Commandant Ratish Kumar said, "In situations of search and rescue due to structure collapse, we provide Medical First Responders. Our team includes efficient Medical First Responders (MFR). We will assist victims as per the situation."

Watch the mock drill videos here:

India carried out these mock drills in the wake of tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22. India retaliated with strong missile attacks on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam. India conducted strikes at nine camps in the wee hours on Wednesday, that targeted the terrorist camps.

Terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan were targeted, while the strikes also focused on hideouts in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strike was code-named 'Operation Sindoor'.