National Youth Day 2022: History, importance and theme to honour Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

National Youth Day 2022: National Youth Day, also popularly known as ‘Yuva Diwas’, is celebrated across the country on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day 2022: Theme

The theme for National Youth Day 2022 is “It’s all in the mind,” a key teaching of Swami Vivekananda. He was known for preaching religious tolerance and combining Indian spirituality with western material progress. As per his belief, the two supplemented and complemented each other perfectly.

National Youth Day 2022: History and Significance

In the year 1984, the Government of India decided to dub January 12 as National Youth Day as they believe it is a great way and ooportunity to evoke the eternal energy of the youth and motivate them which will result in the prosperity of the nation as a whole.

Swami Vivekananda saw hope for the country in every child as he believed with “muscles of iron” and “nerves of steel” children and the young could bring about social change.

In India, several states organise events every year to commemorate this special day. Many government organisations and non-profit organisations participate and plan events for National Youth Day.

ACTIVITIES PLANNED FOR National Youth Festival 2022:

A key event for January 12 is the National Youth Festival where people from all across the country gather and participate in cultural and educational activities to promote unity and innovation among them.

This year, the festival will take place over a period of 5 days, starting from January 12 and will end on January 16. The event will be conducted in four different phases including a youth summit, indigenous games awareness, yoga and cultural celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating a five-day festival for 25th National Youth Day via video conferencing. He will be addressing the gathering on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

National Youth Festival 2022, which will be held in the union territory of Puducherry, intends to ignite, unite, motivate and activate the youth of India towards nation building. The festival will be attended by youth representing each and every district of the country. By holding an immersive experience throughout, the main objective is to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Summit on January 13 will mainly focus on bringing diverse cultures of India and integrating them through an immersive and interactive approach under the 2015 campaign 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

The summit will provide a platform for exchanging ideas with local and global icons and experts to help create a foundation for authentic Indian leadership in the future.

