National Voters' Day 2024: PM Modi to interact with first-time voters virtually today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY PM Modi greets people on National Voters' Day 2024

National Voters Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 25) greeted people on National Voters' Day and urged those who have not yet registered themselves as voters to do so.

He said on X, "Greetings on National Voters Day, an occasion which celebrates our vibrant democracy and also a day to encourage people to register as voters, if they haven’t already."

Nav Matdata Sammelan:

At around 11:00 am, PM Modi will address the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan', which will bring together first-time voters from across India. The PM will address lakhs of first-time voters on National Voter’s Day assembled at 5,000+ organised NaMo Nav Matadata Sammelans across the country.

This is the first time a PM is addressing first-time voters at such a scale and reminding them of their responsibilities in nation-building.

National Voters Day:

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission (EC).

Its main purpose is to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process. The EC organises drives to facilitate the enrolment of voters, especially the new ones.

ALSO READ: Macron to land in Jaipur on Republic Day eve, to hold mega roadshow with PM Modi