National Maritime Heritage Complex will help our understanding of civilisational history: PM Modi

National Maritime Heritage Complex: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 15) said that the government's decision to construct a National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat's Lothal is aimed at improving people's understanding of civilisational history.

Hailing the project as a major achievement, the Prime Minister said in a post on LinkedIn titled 'Let's focus on tourism' that "the new project will surely ignite enthusiasm among history buffs and tourists alike."

Lothal, world's oldest dockyard

PM Modi noted that Lothal was once a vibrant melting pot of civilizations, ideas, and goods and that excavations have pointed to its role as an important maritime centre. "Situated near Ahmedabad, Lothal, the world's oldest dockyard, was once a vibrant melting pot of civilizations, ideas, and, of course, goods. Excavations have pointed to Lothal’s role as an important maritime center," said PM Modi.

He said that the docks, built thousands of years ago, highlight the "spirit of ingenuity our ancestors possessed". "Its advanced engineering and urban planning leave modern observers in awe, offering a window into the brilliance of our past."

In a swipe at previous governments, he added, "Regrettably, in the decades following independence, we allowed many aspects of our history and many of our historical sites to fall into neglect, with our rich past fading from memory. However, the last 10 years have seen a change in this trend."

It is in this spirit that his government has decided to build a vibrant national maritime heritage complex, he said. "This will improve our understanding of civilizational history."

"This new project will surely ignite enthusiasm among history buffs and tourists alike. The complex will bring ancient Lothal back to life as a mini-replica of the dock city. At the heart of this complex will stand an iconic lighthouse museum, soaring 77 metres high — set to be among the world's tallest of its kind. Various immersive galleries will make the experience even better," PM Modi said.

'Will boost tourism economy'

PM Modi said that such an effort will boost the tourism economy, which he foresees as a major driver of growth in India. "When tourism rises, incomes across the board rise. I urge you all, leading and respected professionals, to explore new opportunities in the tourism sector and also share your ideas with me on the same. This way, we will contribute to a stronger economy and at the same time, preserve our rich past for the coming generations," the Prime Minister said.

On October 9, the Union Cabinet approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat. The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phases 1B and 2 of the project, as per the master plan, by raising funds through voluntary resources or contributions.

Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode and Phase 2 will be developed through land-subleasing or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to establish NMHC as a world-class heritage museum. “Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships,” it added.

Phase 1B will see NMHC museum getting eight more galleries, and the Light House Museum which is planned to be world’s tallest, the Bagicha complex with car parking facility for about 1,500 cars, a food hall and medical centre.

The NMHC project is expected to generate around 22,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs, the statement said.

