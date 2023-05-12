National Lok Adalat to be held tomorrow | Here are full details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM National Lok Adalat to be held on May 13 | Here are full details

National Lok Adalat 2023 : Complying with the directives of National Legal Service Authority (NLSA) New Delhi, Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CGSLSA) and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Raipur will be conducting a 'National Lok Adalat' for disposal of pending cases and pre-litigations. Talking to media, District and Session Judge and Chairman of DLSA Raipur, Santosh Sharma informed that the National Lok Adalat will be held on May 13 and preparations in this connection have been completed.

During the Lok Adalat, the cases related to accidental claims, insurance, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, property tax, water tax, revenue tax, traffic penalty, rent control and others will be kept for hearing. A meeting was also held with separate departments for the successful execution of the Lok Adalat and this has brought positive results, added the DLSA Chairman.

"A total of 45000 pre-litigations, 10000 pending cases and 70000 revenue cases will be kept for hearing in the Lok Adalat. For the first time, the cases of rent tribunal are being kept for hearing in the Lok Adalat", the District and Sessions Judge Santosh Sharma said.

"I believe that the cases in very large numbers will be resolved during the Lok Adalat", Sharma added. He further elaborated that the best thing about this Lok Adalat is the workers of the unorganized sector, who used to face difficulties in getting payments, will also be provided with cheques from the companies here. Moreover, the facility of free food will be ensured for the parties during the Lok Adalat, he said.

"For smooth execution of the Lok Adalat and to ensure disposal of maximum cases during the event all the officials are working extensively", said the District and Sessions Judge, adding that around 68 benches have been constituted and two advocates each appointed to a bench for providing assistance to the parties. He further informed that for ensuring justice at the doorstep, the concept of 'Mohalla Lok Adalat' has been introduced and under this move, the entire setup in a vehicle reached the parties for the disposal of their cases.

"We believe that the cases related to municipal corporations need to be resolved on the spot. On the occasion, tri-cycles will be provided to around 20 'divyangs' with the assistance of the revenue department. Moreover, the Lok Adalat will also be organised in online mode to protect the interest of those who are unable to reach the court due to any kind of problem", he added.

