National language of India is 'unity in diversity', says DMK MP Kanimozhi in Spain

New Delhi:

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who is leading an all-party delegation to Spain as part of India’s global outreach after Operation Sindoor, made a strong statement about the idea of national identity while addressing the Indian diaspora in Madrid.

“The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today,” she said, drawing applause from the audience.

Kanimozhi’s emphasis on “unity in diversity” is in line with India’s long-standing constitutional framework that does not designate any one language as the "national language" but recognises 22 official languages under the Eighth Schedule.

All-party delegation and India's outreach programme

The all-party delegation aims to engage governments, think tanks, and diaspora communities abroad to build global consensus around India’s democratic values, security concerns, and inclusive ethos and zero telerance towards terrorism.

"So much has to be done in our country and we want to do that. Unfortunately, we are being diverted. We have to deal with terrorism, war which is absolutely unnecessary," she said.