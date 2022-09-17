National Integration Day: CM KCR unfurls tricolour on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TELANGANA CMO (TWITTER). National Integration Day: CM KCR unfurls tricolour on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam'.

Highlights CM KCR unfurled the national flag in the public garden and delivered his speech today

KCR also inaugurated Banjara Adivasi Bhavan on September 17

Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days

National Integration Day: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday (September 17) unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day), to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

In his address, he said, “My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase."

Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Know more about Telangana Liberation Day:

The Chief Minister's decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 as National Integration Day came on the backdrop of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and KCR urging to celebrate this day as the integration day.

The Telangana cabinet, in the meeting, decided to organise the opening ceremony of "Vajrotsavalu of Telangana National integration" for three days- 16, 17 and 18 September 2022 on a grand scale across the state.

The government organised massive rallies on September 16, which involved students, youth, men and women in all the headquarters of the Assembly constituencies.

On September 17, CM KCR unfurled the national flag in the public garden and delivered his speech.

On the same day, Ministers in all district headquarter concerned officials and public representatives in all government offices in Municipality and Panchayats also hoist the national flag.

KCR also inaugurated Banjara Adivasi Bhavan on the same day.

"A huge rally from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Ambedkar statue will be taken up with cultural performances including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms. After that, a public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park," the statement said.

The freedom fighters will be felicitated in all district headquarters on September 18 along with poets and artists. Cultural programmes will also be organised.

During the 3-hour long meeting, the state cabinet held a discussion on the Podu lands issue.

"The Cabinet decided to hold coordination meetings in every district under the leadership of ministers of the respective districts by involving revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments to resolve the Tribal's podu land disputes,' said the statement.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Telangana okays Owaisi's 'National Integration Day' against Centre's 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'

Latest India News