National Herald office sealed by ED amid probe over alleged money laundering case

National Herald Case Update: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed the National Herald office, instructing that the premises not to be opened without prior permission from the agency.

The action comes after Enforcement Directorate raided the National Herald premises on Monday amid the ongoing probe money laundering probe allegedly involving Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi led party MPs' protest and entered the Well of the House in Lok Sabha against ED actions and Modi government.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a tweet on Wednesday said that the "Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious…"

