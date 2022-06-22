National Herald money laundering case: Unwell Sonia Gandhi seeks postponement of ED questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the concluding programme of the party's Azadi Gaurav Yatra, at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Highlights Sonia writes to ED seeking postponement of appearance till complete recovery

Congress president had been summoned by ED for questioning in a money laundering case

Gandhi was discharged on Monday from a private Delhi hospital

National Herald money laundering case: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking postponement of her appearance by a few weeks till she recovers completely from Covid and a lung infection. The information was posted by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

"Since she has been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid and lung infection, Congress President Smt.

Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking the postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she has recovered completely," Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening and was advised rest at home. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for appearance before it on June 23. Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action "political vendetta".

