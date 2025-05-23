National Herald case: Firm linked to Sonia, Rahul acquired Rs 2,00 crore assets in just Rs 50 lakh, claims ED In its chargesheet, the central agency alleged that Young Indian Limited received amounts in lakhs from several Congress leaders. The company is now being probed for acting as a cover-up for the financial irregularities,

New Delhi:

In another major revelation involving Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed senior party leaders were asked to donate hefty amounts to a company linked to the two senior leaders.



In its chargesheet, the central agency alleged that Young Indian Limited received amounts in lakhs from several Congress leaders. The company is now being probed for acting as a cover-up for the financial irregularities,

In its chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were direct beneficiaries of funds transferred to Young Indian Limited under the pretext of donations.

Assets worth Rs 2,000 crore acquired in just Rs 50 lakh

The ED claims that Young Indian Limited acquired assets valued at Rs 2,000 crore from Associated Journals Ltd, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, for only Rs 50 lakh. This transaction has raised serious concerns about potential misappropriation and money laundering.

A substantial portion of these controversial transactions reportedly originated in Telangana. Acting on the alleged instructions of then MLA and current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, four Congress leaders donated over Rs 80 lakh to Young Indian in 2022.

Congress leaders who donated

Among the donors, Gali Anil Kumar, a candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is said to have contributed Rs 20 lakh in June 2022. Former MLA Ali Shabbir also donated Rs 20 lakh, while then Telangana Congress Treasurer P Sudarshan gave Rs 15 lakh. The highest single donation, Rs 25 lakh, reportedly came from the then Working President of the Telangana Congress. All these contributions were made within one month.

The ED’s probe has also uncovered similar donation patterns in Karnataka and Punjab. According to sources, veteran Congress leader Pawan Bansal allegedly directed Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and his brother, MP DK Suresh, to each donate Rs 25 lakh in April 2022. That same month, a trust associated with Shivakumar, the National Education Trust, contributed a significant Rs 2 crore to Young Indian.

In Punjab, Amit Vij, a former Assembly election candidate, is reported to have donated Rs 3.30 crore across three tranches in 2015.

The ED suspects that these donations were not voluntary but part of a coordinated scheme to channel funds into Young Indian. The agency is now examining whether these transactions breached the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).