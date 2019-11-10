National Herald apologises for its controversial cartoon on Ayodhya verdict

Image Source : NH National Herald apologises for its controversial cartoon

National Herald has apologised for its controversial cartoon on Ayodhya verdict on Sunday. The website had shared an article with a controversial caption and carton on twitter over the Ayodhya Verdict on Sunday.

National Herald tweeted: "We apologise if the article ‘Why a devout Hindu...’ hurt anyone or any group’s sentiments. The views expressed in the article are the author’s personal views and do not reflect those of the National Herald.

Earlier today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress after National Herald shared an article with a controversial caption on twitter over the Ayodhya Verdict on Sunday.

The caption was: "Can god reside in a temple built by force, violence, and bloodshed? Can prayers be ever addressed in such a temple even if god decides to reside there?"

