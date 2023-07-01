PM Modi, Amit Shah laud doctors, CAs on National Doctors Day, Chartered Accountants Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi lauds doctors, CAs on National Doctors Day, Chartered Accountants Day

National Doctors Day, Chartered Accountants Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to laud the contribution of doctors on National Doctors Day. He called them exemplars of the highest degree of courage, selflessness, and resilience. National Doctors Day is observed on July 1 every year to commemorate a renowned doctor, Bidhan Chandra Roy, who served as West Bengal's chief minister too. Roy's birth and death anniversary falls on this day.

PM Modi's tweet on National Doctors Day

"On Doctors Day, I express my deepest gratitude to the entire doctor community. Even amid the most unprecedented times, doctors have exemplified highest degree of courage, selflessness and resilience. Their dedication goes beyond healing; it gives our society hope and strength," he tweeted.

In another tweet, PM Modi praised the services of chartered accountants on the CA Day. On July 1, 1949, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established.

PM Modi's tweet on Chartered Accountants Day

He tweeted, "On Chartered Accountants Day, we honour a professional community which is among our nation's key financial architects. Their analytical acumen and steadfast commitment are crucial in strengthening our economy. Their expertise helps build a prosperous and self-reliant India."

Amit Shah extended his greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors and CAs. "On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing. Their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in our world and will continue to do so. Salute to the noble healers and lifesavers," Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, Shah said, "On CA Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the brilliant chartered accountants who have with their dedication to transparent corporate governance set shining standards of excellence." "Gratitude for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".

