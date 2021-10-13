Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
  National Capital Region likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved

National Capital Region likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved

Sources said NCR currently spreads to around 150-175 km, covering entire districts and their rural areas. But with approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 km are not likely to be the main part of NCR.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 11:01 IST
NCR likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved.

NCR likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved.

 

The National Capital Region is likely to shrink to 100-km radius from Rajghat with the NCR Planning Board approving the 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' which is aimed at focused development of NCR's urban areas, official sources said.

They said NCR currently spreads to around 150-175 kilometres, covering entire districts and their rural areas. But with the approval of Regional Plan 2041, areas beyond 100 km are not likely to be the main part of the NCR.

A detailed draft plan will soon be made public for suggestions and objections and thereafter, it will be notified by the NCR Planning Board.

"Linear corridors will be developed beyond 100 km radius and up to the existing NCR boundary, paving the way for development in areas falling within one kilometre from expressways, national highways and regional rapid transit system,” a source told.

Also, the decision to include or omit tehsils lying partly within this 100 km delineation will be left to the respective state governments.

The Regional Plan 2021, which is available on NCRPB's website, had identified seven metro centres- Faridabad-Ballabgarh, Gurgaon-Manesar, Ghaziabad-Loni, Noida, Sonepat-Kundli, Greater Noida and Meerut.

Besides, it had also identified 11 regional centres- Bahadurgah, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Rewari-Dharuhera-Bawal, Hapur-Pilkhua, Bulandshahr-Khurja, Baghpat-Baraut, Alwar, Greater Bhiwadi, Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror.

"Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and some areas of Meerut and others will remain part of the NCR as they fall under 100 km-radius condition. We have already developed areas that are covered within 50-60 kilometres of radius. Now, there will be focus on the remaining part," the source said.

The Draft Regional Plan-2041 also paved the way for a future-ready, slum-free National Capital Region with air ambulance facility and high-speed connectivity through helitaxis, road, rail and inland waterways.

The draft plan puts special impetus on 30-minute connectivity through super-fast trains within major cities of NCR and also proposes to explore feasibility of 30-minute Mass Transit Rail System (MTRS) from nearest NCR boundaries to Delhi.

