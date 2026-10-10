'Nation will unite': Akhilesh Yadav fires salvo at govt as Delhi turns into fortress

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over turning Delhi into a fortress amid Cockroach Janata Party's protest and said the government's move would turn only into a "bigger mistake".

Akhilesh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said the entire country would converge in Delhi if the government tries to stop the youth. Extending his support to CJP's agitation, Akhilesh said he and his party stand with "energy and spirit of the country's youth".

"Now, the entire country will converge in Delhi!" Akhilesh said in a post on X in Hindi. "If the BJP government thinks it can stop people through the use of force, it will prove to be an even bigger mistake. ‘Jantar Mantar’ is no longer just the name of a place; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening."

While the Samajwadi Party has extended its support to the CJP agitation, its alliance partner Congress has refused to back the protest, even though the grand old party has kept seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies over the nationwide Special Intensive Drive (SIR).

Meanwhile, other opposition parties, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Left bloc, have supported the agitation.

The CJP, like the Congress, wants Kumar to resign, and thereby, called an agitation on Saturday. But ahead of its agitation, Delhi has been turned into a fortress and massive police deployment is in place across the capital.

As many as 45 metro stations remain shut, while many trains arriving in Delhi have reportedly been cancelled. Internet also remains suspended in the Central Delhi region, and police have detained 1,500 people, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, ahead of the protest.

The Delhi Police has appealed to people to ensure that the law and order is maintained. "We are regulating the entry of commercial vehicles based on specific timings and allowing them to pass only after thorough checks, ensuring that no unauthorized persons reach the other side," DCP Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena told news agency ANI.

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