'Nation will get what it wants under PM Modi': Rajnath Singh vows stern response to Pahalgam terror attack

In a strong message to those behind the Pahalgam terror attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reassured the nation of a resolute and fitting response, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the will of the people will prevail.

Speaking at the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, the Defence Minister invoked the public sentiment that has surged following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, where 26 tourists lost their lives and 17 others were injured in a brutal assault by terrorists.

“You are all aware of Prime Minister Modi’s work ethic, courage, and unwavering resolve. The risks he has taken in his life reflect his strength. I assure you, under PM Modi’s leadership, ‘jaisa aap chahte hain, waisa hokar rahega’ — whatever the nation demands, that shall be done,” Singh said, directly addressing the expectations of the Indian public.

The Defence Minister underlined his role in national security, affirming that he must protect the country’s borders and deliver a “befitting reply” to those who challenge India’s sovereignty. “It is my responsibility as Defence Minister to safeguard the nation alongside our armed forces. Those who dare to harm India will face consequences,” he declared.

Government’s diplomatic offensive post-attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, India has launched a multi-pronged diplomatic retaliation against Pakistan, which it holds responsible for fostering cross-border terrorism. Measures include the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and a directive giving them 40 hours to leave India. Both countries have also reduced the number of diplomatic staff at their respective High Commissions.

Significantly, India has also halted the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark agreement signed in 1960 to manage shared river resources, signalling a major shift in bilateral ties.

PM Modi’s firm stand on terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those responsible for the attack — not just the perpetrators but also the masterminds — will be brought to justice. Calling it a turning point in India’s fight against terrorism, the Prime Minister declared that the time has come to “destroy the last remaining shelters of terror”, adding that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will break the back of terrorism once and for all.

Rajnath Singh echoed this sentiment in his speech, emphasising that India's strength lies not only in its military power but also in its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, which fuels the nation’s resilience.

The Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in recent years targeting civilians, has sparked a wave of national outrage and further strained India-Pakistan relations. As the central government ramps up security and diplomatic countermeasures, the message is clear: India is prepared to act decisively in defence of its people and sovereignty.

(ANI inputs)