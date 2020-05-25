Image Source : PTI/FILE Coronavirus cases in Nashik rise to 963; death toll at 51

After thirteen coronavirus positive cases were detected in Nashik on late Sunday night, the total number of cases in the district rose to 963. Malegaon is the district's hotspot accounting for 697 of the 953 cases, Nashik city has 95 and the rural parts 132, while 39 are from areas outside the district.

While 720 have been discharged after recovery, 51 have died of the infection, leaving the district with 182 active COVID-19 cases, the official informed.

On Monday, Maharashtra which has been the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 50,000 COVID-19 patients. According to the health ministry's figures released today, Maharashtra now has a total of 50,231 cases including 1,635 deaths and 14,600 have recovered.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

