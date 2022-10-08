Nashik: 11 dead, several injured after bus hits container, catches fire

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Several dead as bus catches fire in Nashik

Highlights The incident was reported early on Saturday

Nashik police said the bodies of the deceased were being identified

Reports said the bus first hit a container and then caught fire, resulting in casualties

Nashik: As many as 11 people were killed, while 24 others sustained burn injuries after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city. According to the details, the incident was reported at nearly 5 am on Saturday.

Officials said the bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in the city.

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the incident.

It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, an official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said.

The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

The exact number of casualties in the incident was yet not confirmed, police said, adding a confirmation from doctors was awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this incident.

Guardian Minister of Nashik, Dada Bhuse said he was going to the spot to assess the situation.

