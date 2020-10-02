Image Source : ANI NASA's launch of Cygnus spacecraft, named after Kalpana Chawla, scrubbed just 2 minutes before liftoff

The launch attempt of NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman's 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station has been scrubbed. The Cygnus spacecraft, named after Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, scheduled to be launched from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, was scrubbed about 2 minutes and 40 seconds before liftoff due to an unknown problem with a component of ground support equipment.

The launch of Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus spacecraft with nearly 8,000 pounds of cargo and supplies for the International Space Station is now set for 9:43 p.m. EDT. NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting tonight for the launch of its 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed the SS Kalpana Chawla, will arrive at the space station on Sunday, October 4. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA will grapple Cygnus and Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos will act as a backup. After Cygnus capture, mission control in Houston will send ground commands for the station’s robotic arm to rotate and install it on the bottom of the station’s Unity module, NASA said. Cygnus is scheduled to remain at the space station until mid-December, when it will depart the station. Following departure, the Saffire-V experiment will be conducted prior to Cygnus deorbit and disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere approximately two weeks later.

