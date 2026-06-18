Naresh Kumar, former PM Inder Kumar Gujral's son, duped of Rs 7.8 crore in cyber fraud; FIR filed

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has launched an investigation into a high-value cyber fraud case involving the son of a former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral. Former MP Naresh Kumar Gujral was allegedly duped of Rs 7.80 crore. An FIR was registered on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, nearly Rs 4 crore has been successfully frozen by authorities as part of the ongoing recovery process.

Investigators revealed that the scam was executed by impersonating Naresh Kumar Gujral. The accused allegedly used his photograph to contact his staff member via WhatsApp, posing as him. The fraudster reportedly engaged in conversation while pretending to be Gujral and claimed he was in a meeting, instructing the staff to transfer funds through RTGS to a specified bank account.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell is currently probing the matter, tracing the money trail and identifying those involved in the impersonation-based financial fraud.

Further investigation is underway.

Daughter alerted by Gujral's employee

The incident came to light when one of Gujral's employees informed his daughter about a suspicious financial transaction. Concerned, she immediately contacted her father to verify the payment instructions. Gujral clarified that he had not issued any such order, leading the family to realise that they had fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme.

His daughter, Diksha Gujral, promptly called India's cyber fraud helpline, 1930, and registered an e-FIR. Acting quickly, cybercrime officials initiated the necessary procedures and successfully froze nearly 70 per cent of the defrauded amount.

All about Naresh Gujral

Naresh Gujral is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing Punjab, from 2007 to 2022.

He contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from the Jalandhar constituency as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, where he was defeated by Rana Gurjeet Singh.

Naresh Gujral is the son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1997 to 1998. Over the years, he has been actively involved in public affairs and parliamentary matters, contributing to political discourse and policy issues concerning Punjab and the nation.

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