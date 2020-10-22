PM Modi to launch BJP's Bengal push through Durga Puja address today

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PM Modi to address people of West Bengal today on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of West Bengal on Thursday on the occasion of Durga Puja. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal in the eastern state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of PM Modi's virtual address to the people in every polling booth across the 294 Assembly constituencies.

The Prime Minister will share his "Pujor Shubecha" (Puja greetings) message with the people of Bengal. "Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo's Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!" he tweeted on Wednesday

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," the PM added.



The BJP's Bengal unit has made arrangements across the state to enable voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.

In the run up to the Prime Minister's address, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders.

The PM's address will also kick start the party’s campaign for the next year's assembly elections. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which is ruling the state since 2011 under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. The party has been organising a series of events wherein it is highlighting the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political killings, minority appeasement, and poor handling of the Covid-19 situation.

The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress and has been exuding confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

The saffron party had won 18 seats in West Bengal against the TMC's 22 in last year's Lok Sabha polls and trailed the ruling party in terms of vote share by only three per cent.

The BJP party has decided not to project anyone as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bengal polls. Instead, the party will be highlighting the achievements of the Modi government to counter the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage