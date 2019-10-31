Image Source : ANI Modi slams Pak, dedicates abrogation of Art. 370 to Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Pakistan saying it is challenging the unity of India as it could not win in war.

"Today, on National Integration Day, I am reminding every citizen of this challenge that is present in front of the country. Those who cannot win in war with us, they are challenging the unity of ours," Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"However, they forget that despite centuries of similar efforts, no one could erase us, could not defeat our unity," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation on the 144th birth anniversary of the first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

".....With the blessings of Sardar Saheb, the country has taken a very big decision to defeat these forces a few weeks ago. Article 370 gave nothing except separatism and terrorism to Jammu and Kashmir," Modi added, while lauding Iron Man of India.

The Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government on August 5 had announced abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and further announced bifurcation of the state paving way for two new Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Lauding Sardar Patel's efforts to unify India, Modi dedicated the "big decision" to Sardar Patel, who he claimed would not have taken so long to resolve the Kashmir issue, if he was allowed to tackle it.

"Sardar Patel had once said that if the issue of Kashmir had remained with him, it would not have taken so long to resolve it. On his birth anniversary today, I dedicate the decision to remove Article 370, to Sardar Saheb," Modi said.

"For decades, this Article 370 had created a temporary wall among us Indians. Our brothers and sisters who were on the other side of this temporary wall also lived in confusion. The wall which was increasing separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, now it has fallen," he added.

