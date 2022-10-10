On 2nd day of Gujarat visit, PM Modi to launch various projects in Bharuch & Jamnagar, address rally

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi inaugurates several development projects in the poll-bound and his home state Gujarat

PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate to the nation various projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch district of Gujarat and inaugurate an educational complex for the needy students in Ahmedabad.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

On Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar and a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej in Bharuch district.

He will also participate in the ground breaking ceremony for the development of multiple industrial parks in the district.

In Ahmedabad, the prime minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students.

The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, as per a government release.

PM Modi will also address a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

In the evening, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,460 crore in Jamnagar.

These projects are related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday declared Modhera in Gujarat's Mehsana district as the country's first 24X7 "solar-powered" village. Addressing a rally after the function, Modi said Modhera was once subject to countless atrocities of all kinds committed by invaders in the past, but is growing now with modernity while retaining its ancient character.

He said Modhera, famous for the Sun temple, will also be known as a solar-powered village. On the first day of his three-day visit to his home state, where elections are due in December this year, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore at the Modhera event.

