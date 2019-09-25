Image Source : FILE President Trump my friend, and a friend of India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said President Donald Trump is his friend and also a close friend of India, and said the fact that he took out time to share the stage with him for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston is a matter of great pride for Indian Americans.

Addressing newspersons ahead of a bilateral meeting with Trump here, Modi said he was very grateful to Trump for attending the Houston event. "He gave a lot of his time, and for the Indian Americans it is a matter of great pride."

He said that though he has been in office for less than four months, after his re-election, he has had the occasion to meet Trump thrice and discuss maters on several issues.

Modi said the closeness and continuous engagement between the US, the oldest democracy, and India, the biggest democracy, conveys an important message for democracy in the world.

"India and America are very close friends, and it is based on shared values," said Modi, adding that he was happy at the $2.5 billion deal inked between Petronet and Tellurian in Houston on Saturday.

He said the deal would lead to a $60 billion trade and 50,000 jobs, "which is a big initiative". "President Trump is my friend, and a close friend of India. Today India and America are forging ahead," said Modi.

