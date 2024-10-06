'Narendra Modi's defeat': Lalu Yadav on Haryana Exit Poll predicting Congress' majority

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday (October 6) asserted that the victory of Congress in Haryana Assembly Elections, as per the predictions by the Exit Polls, should be seen as a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to queries by journalists before boarding his flight to Delhi, the former Bihar Chief Minister said, "Ye paraajay hai Narendra Modi ka (this should be seen as a defeat of Narendra Modi)." Lalu is expected to appear before a Delhi court on Monday in connection with the land-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Railway Minister in the previous UPA government. Several of his family members are also named in the case and are likely to accompany him to court.

His eldest daughter, Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti, accompanied her father and also answered questions from journalists regarding the exit polls, most of which indicated that Congress, an alliance partner of the RJD, is poised to take power from the BJP in Haryana.

Bharti said, "I see it as a victory for the INDIA bloc, of which our party is a part. Haryana is going to get a government of the people (janta ki sarkar)."

The BJP has ruled Haryana for two consecutive terms. The counting of votes in the state is scheduled for Tuesday.

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana.

Axis My India predicted that Congress may return to power with full majority, winning around 59 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

