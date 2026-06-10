OPINION | Modi: A commoner breaks Nehru's record

New Delhi:

Narendra Modi today became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, breaking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 4,398-day record. Modi has already completed 12 years as Prime Minister. It will be interesting to understand why Modi's record as PM is significant compared to that of Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru hailed from a prominent political family, while Modi's family had no connection whatsoever with active politics. Jawaharlal Nehru's father was a prominent lawyer. He studied in London's Harrow School and Trinity College, Cambridge and became a barrister after studying law at the Inner Temple.

Narendra Modi's father, Damodardas Modi, sold tea at a railway station in Gujarat. His mother used to earn by doing domestic chores in homes. Modi himself sold tea at the railway station. Jawaharlal Nehru played a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He had the blessings of Gandhiji. Modi chose his own path. He worked as a pracharak for RSS for 30 years, visiting far-flung villages and towns. Since the time he started contesting elections, he never lost.

One big reason behind's Modi's success is the lessons that he learnt as a pracharak while moving around places, big and small, in India. This experience proved to be helpful in governance later. He remained as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years. For him, every day as CM was a challenge. He faced vicious attacks from all directions, but his experience in coping with crises came in handy.

During his 12 years as PM, Modi never went on a holiday vacation. He worked hard on a daily basis. Some of his momentous decisions as Prime Minister required tremendous grit and courage. A few examples: abrogation of Article 370 and attacks on terror camps that he ordered deep inside Pakistan. Modi's hard work and courage put him in a league different from other Prime Ministers. His inheritance of poverty and his capability of turning a crisis into opportunity magnify his record and accomplishments.

Was Natrajan targeted by Congress insiders?

In a major upset, the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh rejected Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination on grounds of failing to mention an old criminal case. Because of this minor mistake, Congress lost a game it was supposed to win.

How did this happen? There were 3 RS seats at stake. BJP had enough votes to win two seats, but for the third seat, it required the support of 10 more MLAs. The Congress had enough votes to win one seat and had five additional votes. BJP was supposed to win two seats and the Congress one, but the ruling party surprised all by fielding a third candidate.

A wary Congress, fearing poaching, decided to send all its MLAs in a private jet to Bengaluru. But, reports say, some Congress leaders who were unhappy with Natarajan's nomination, leaked the info about the old criminal case to the rival camp. BJP lodged a complaint and Meenakshi's nomination was cancelled. BJP is now set to win all three seats unopposed.

Congress legislators were planning to enjoy a stay at a resort near Bengaluru, but before their aircraft was to take off, the upset took place.

There is a popular Bollywood song, 'Kahin Pen Nigahen, Kahin Pe Nishana' (Look here, and aim elsewhere).

Why are eggs being thrown at TMC leaders?

Several incidents have happened in West Bengal when Trinamool Congress leaders were heckled with the slogan 'Chor Chor', and eggs and tomatoes were thrown at them. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee faced this slogan when he landed at Kolkata airport from Delhi.

The Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, who was being taken to a local court, faced the 'Chor Chor' slogan, and rotten tomatoes and eggs were thrown. When he was taken to a hospital, people again threw eggs at him. The hecklers and egg throwers were commoners. TMC leaders allege BJP's hand behind these incidents, but the question is: how can BJP assemble its supporters at short notice, when nobody knew when Kalyan Banerjee would reach the airport or when police would taken Sabyasachi Dutta to a hospital or court?

Two things are now clear: The public in Bengal is no more with Didi, nor most of the MLAs and MPs are with her. The party is breaking apart.

The moot point: There was rampant extortion during Mamata Banerjee's rule. Atrocities were committed, her party leaders were collecting bribes, and 'good men' in her party were afraid of speaking out.

The situation has now completely changed. Revolts are taking place in the party. The remaining loyalists siding with Didi lack a mass base. Kalyan Banerjee, a vocal supporter of Didi, has 7 assembly seats in his LS constituency. The TMC could win only two. Mahua Moitra had 7 assembly seats in her Krishnagar constituency, TMC could win only three.

Kirti Azad has 7 assembly seats in his constituency, TMC could win only one. Shatrughan Sinha, the MP from Asansol, has 7 seats in his constituency. BJP won all seven seats. These facts and figures tell their own story.

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