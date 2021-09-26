Narendra Giri death case: CBI seeks 10-day custody of Anand Giri, others accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The CBI had earlier on Friday stepped in to probe the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday filed an application before the court seeking 10-day custody of Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, and his son Sandip Tiwari, the prime accused in the alleged death case of Mahant Narendra Giri.

The CBI had earlier on Friday stepped in to probe the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Narendra Giri. This development came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI inquiry into the case.

Narendra Giri was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Prayagraj on September 20. The top Hindu seer left an 8-page suicide note naming three people.

All three were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police and were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification for the CBI probe into the death of the Mahant. The move came following a request by the state government.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of the chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri," the state Home department had said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier on Tuesday constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer and detained a disciple of his in Haridwar. A purported suicide note was also found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and upset with one of his disciples, the police had said.

A panel of five doctors on Wednesday conducted a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body was taken to the Baghambri Gaddi Mutt. The seer was accorded "bhoo samadhi" under a lemon tree.

ALSO READ: Mahant Narendra Giri death case: Seer had learnt to use mobile only a day before committing suicide

ALSO READ: Anand Giri to get security as per rule in jail

Latest India News