Narada case: CBI court grants bail to 4 TMC leaders, including 2 ministers

Narada case: CBI court grants bail to 4 leaders

A special CBI court today granted bail to two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former minister arrested in connection with the Narada sting tape case.

Special CBI court judge Anupam Mukherjee allowed bail to senior senior ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee. They were produced before the court through the virtual mode.

All of them were kept at the CBI office in Nizam Palace following their arrest in the morning from their homes in Kolkata.

Their arrests set off a massive political maelstrom in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna at the probe agency's office while her agitated party supporters besieged the premises and held violent protests in several parts of the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP-run Centre of using the CBI for political vendetta due to the saffron party's recent loss in the assembly election. The four of them were allegedly caught on camera while taking bribe in 2014.

On Monday, hundreds of Trinamool Congress party supporters gathered defying the ongoing lockdown, raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government and clashed with security personnel. The agitators also burnt tyres and blocked roads in several other parts of the state, including Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

