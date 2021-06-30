Narada case: Calcutta HC allows affidavits of CM Mamata Banerjee, hearing on July 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CM Mamata Banerjee

The Calcutta High court on Wednesday allowed the affidavit filed by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the Narada scam case. The HC set the next date of hearing on July 15, news agency ANI reported.

The chief minister earlier on Monday filed a fresh affidavit in the High Court as directed by the Apex Court. The apex court bench of Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari asked them to file their application by June 28 in the Calcutta High Court in support to bring on record the counter-affidavits filed by them on June 7 and 9.

The top court disposed of the appeals filed by the West Bengal government, Chief Minister and Law Minister against the Calcutta High Court's refusal to immediately consider their affidavits countering allegations about their role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders on May 17 by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case.

A five-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court is hearing the Narada case.

On June 9, the court hearing CBI's application for transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the special CBI court to the High Court had said it will decide later on considering the affidavits by the Banerjee, Ghatak and State on their respective roles on the day of the arrest of four leaders in connection with the case.

The CBI had made the Chief Minister and the Law Minister parties in its transfer plea there.

