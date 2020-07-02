Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: FIR registered against Mumbai's Nanawati Hospital for overcharging patients (Representative image)

Nanawati Hospital, one of the major hospitals in Mumbai has been booked for overcharging coronavirus patients for their treatment. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against the hospital. The case has been registered under Section 188 and IPC Section 34. Nanawati Hospital faces allegation that it is flouting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) norms and overcharging patients.

Mumbai Police took action after they received a complaint against Nanwati Hospital.

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in Mumbai and surrounding cities. As per the latest data available with Union Health Ministry and Maharashtra Government, there are 1,80,298 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone accounts for 79,145 cases.

The death toll in Maharashtra has touched 8053. Out of these 4631 deaths have occurred in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly warned hospitals and healthcare centre against overcharging coronavirus patients. Thackeray has also warned of action against such acts.

Action against a big hospital like Nanawati Hospital is sure to send a message to other healthcare service providers in the city as well as in the state.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage