Namo Bharat train: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor ready for operations | Check details here

Namo Bharat train: The Overhead Equipment between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has been successfully charged at 25 kV, paving the way for train operations on this stretch. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said OHE refers to the system of overhead wires and supporting infrastructure that supplies electric power to trains. It ensures a continuous flow of electricity, allowing electric trains to run smoothly.

"NCRTC has achieved another significant milestone in the journey of operationalising the complete Delhi section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor," NCRTC posted on X on Thursday (April 10).

"The Over Head Equipment between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations has now been successfully charged at 25 kV. This means the section has been electrified and is ready for train operations. Trial runs in this segment are set to begin soon," NCRTC added.

This newly electrified four-km section will draw power from the Sarai Kale Khan Receiving Substation, which gets 66 kV of electricity and distributes it as 25 kV for train movement and 33 kV for station operations. NCRTC has partnered with Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) to facilitate this. For now, power is being supplied through the Ghaziabad RSS.

The 25-kV high-voltage supply reaches the OHE through a network of poles and cantilevers. These overhead wires are specifically designed to support the high-speed operations of the Namo Bharat trains, which are capable of reaching speeds of up to 180 kmph, it stated. The OHE system on this corridor is built to handle both frequent services and high-speed operations efficiently. The Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the most significant points on the corridor and will act as a central hub for train operations across all three priority corridors under Phase-1.

Know key features here

It features four tracks and six platforms- the highest among all stations on the route. To support smooth passenger flow, it is equipped with five entry and exit gates, several staircases, 14 lifts and 18 escalators. The station spans 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and stands 15 metres tall, offering a spacious layout for effective crowd management. Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 55 km and serving 11 stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

NCRTC introduces new feature in Namo Bharat App for seamless commute

The NCRTC has introduced a new feature called the Journey Planner in the Namo Bharat App to make travel more convenient for commuters. This feature allows users to plan their complete journey across the Namo Bharat and Metro networks, choose the most suitable travel route and complete booking and payment on a single digital platform, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The Journey Planner feature enables commuters to plan their entire trip within the app itself. It suggests efficient routes between the selected start and end stations, offering details like the fastest travel options, estimated journey time and recommended interchanges.

This includes suggestions across Namo Bharat, Delhi Metro and first and last-mile connectivity options. It also has the feature to book tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro through one platform, and commuters no longer need to switch between different apps for separate bookings.