Namo Bharat becomes India's fastest train: Check its speed, routes and other details Thirty Namo Bharat trainsets, each with six coaches, operate between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh. The trains run every 15 minutes from each station and reach their top speed of 160 kmph for brief stretches between some of the 11 stations along the route.

New Delhi:

When one thinks of high-speed trains in India, the names Rajdhani and Shatabdi often come to mind. But times have changed in Indian Railways. The country's fastest train today is not a traditional express but the modern "Namo Bharat" running on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. It operates at a top speed of 160 kmph, making it the fastest train in India.

Before this, Gatimaan Express, launched in 2016, was India's first semi-high-speed train running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra at 160 kmph. Later, the Vande Bharat trains also matched this top speed. However, on June 24, 2024, the Ministry of Railways reduced its maximum speed from 160 kmph to 130 kmph without citing any specific reason. Currently, all trains on the Indian Railways network run with a top speed limit of 130 kmph.

Namo Bharat routes

At present, 30 Namo Bharat trains are operational between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh. Each train has six coaches and runs at an interval of 15 minutes from every station. On certain stretches of the route, the trains clock the peak speed of 160 kmph for a few seconds. According to officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC), the full corridor will connect Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Uttar Pradesh's Modipuram through 16 stations across 82.15 kilometres.

A game-changer for Delhi-Meerut travel

NCRTC has said that once the entire corridor is completed, the Namo Bharat trains will link Delhi with the historic city of Meerut. The journey will take less than one hour while stopping at all stations on the route. The service is expected to significantly cut down travel time, enhance connectivity and provide world-class comfort to commuters. "The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon," officials from the NCRTCL said.

