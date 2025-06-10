NaMo app survey on Modi govt's 11 years gets 5 lakh responses in a day, Uttar Pradesh leads participation The state with the most responses is Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Haryana. Over 1,41,150 responses have come from India's most populated state, 65,775 from Maharashtra, 62,580 from Tamil Nadu, 43,590 from Gujarat and 29,985 from Haryana.

In a strong display of public engagement, a recent survey launched on the NaMo App to gather citizen feedback on various governance-related issues, as part of the Modi government's 11-year milestone, has attracted an impressive 5 lakh responses within just 24 hours of its rollout, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

According to officials, a striking 77 per cent of participants completed the entire survey, highlighting the high level of public interest and enthusiasm in shaping the national conversation. They termed it a vibrant example of how citizens are actively choosing to participate in this evolving "national dialogue."

State-wise participation data reveals Uttar Pradesh leading the charts with over 1,41,150 responses. Maharashtra follows with 65,775 submissions, while Tamil Nadu has recorded 62,580. Gujarat and Haryana have also shown notable participation, contributing 43,590 and 29,985 responses respectively.

"This unique survey is designed to actively engage people in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives," an official said as per PTI.

PM Modi launches 'Jan Man Survey'

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Jan Man Survey' on Monday, the day he had taken the oath of office in this third term in 2024. It offers a platform for people to directly share their feedback and opinions with the government. The survey ensures that the voices of the people are heard and considered in shaping future policies, the officials noted.

The questions asked in the survey seek responses on the evolution of India's approach to counter-terrorism in the last decade, how secure one feels as a citizen considering the government's actions against national security threats, and does one believe India's voice is being heard and respected more internationally among others. It also seeks responses on some of the government's set-piece initiatives like Skill India and Make in India and efforts for women-led development.

JP Nadda on 11 years of Modi govt

Marking 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the administration has laid a "strong foundation" for a developed and self-reliant India. Addressing a press briefing, Nadda said, "These 11 years have seen the transformation of governance into a transparent and future-oriented system. We are no longer just talking about development, we are realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in this Amrit Kaal."

He noted how the political culture has changed since 2014 and the popular confidence captured in the slogan, “Modi hai to mumkin hai.” Highlighting what he called “historic and bold decisions”, Nadda listed the major achievements among many of the Modi government.

