Namaz row: Congress MLA seeks action against college vice-principal for stopping student from offering prayers

AJaipur MLA has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding action against a college vice-principal who allegedly stopped a Muslim student from offering namaz on the institute premises.

BJP leader and former education minister Vasudev Devnani has objected to the letter written by Kishanpole MLA of the Congress, Amin Kagzi, alleging that he is "making efforts to spread religious enmity".

Last week, a student was allegedly stopped from offering namaz at Rajasthan College here.

Kagzi in his letter said college vice-principal RN Sharma was behind the incident to stop students from offering namaz in a corner of a parking lot.

He sought appropriate action against Sharma.

"University syndicate member and MLA Amin Kagzi is making efforts to spread religious enmity over the namaz offering incident in the college," Devnani said, adding that such actions pollute educational institutions with "fundamentalist thinking".

"He should be suspended from the syndicate with immediate effect," Devnani tweeted.

