NAM: Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi launches a scathing attack on cross-border terrorism

"Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, addressing a virtual summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). This was the first time that the Prime Minister has participated in a NAM Summit since assuming power in 2014.

The veiled dig by the Indian leader comes a day after five Indian security personnel, including four army officers, were martyred in a counter-terrorism operation in Handwara, located in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pulwama district.

The NAM virtual conference was organised at the behest of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, in a bid to enhance the coordination of member states in the fight against coronavirus.

"Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," the PM said during his remarks. The Prime Minister highlighted during his speech that despite India shouldering the burden of medical needs of 1.3 billion people, it was still able to export crucial medical supplies to 123 partner countries, which include 59 NAM states.

The PM noted with concern during his intervention that COVID-19 had shown everyone the "limitations of the existing international system."

"In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality, and humanity," he said.

"We need international institutions that are more representative of today’s world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," said PM Modi.

The Non-Aligned Movement has a strength of 120 countries.

