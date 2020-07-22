With no buses, agitated commuters block Mumbai local line at Nalasopara

Image Source : INDIA TV Rush of private companies commuters seen at Nalasopara railway station after state buses restricted the number of passengers

Nalasopara railway station in Palghar district of Maharashtra witnessed a heavy rush of commuters early on Wednesday after Mumbai state buses restricted the number of passengers it would ferry. According to the details, the commuters were mostly employees of private companies who had left their homes in the morning, however, could not find buses to reach work.

The incident was reported after agitated commuters gathered on the railway tracks and blocked the Mumbai local line, which is operational for essential services only.

The commuters also demanded the authorities to allow them to travel by train so they may reach work.

Image Source : INDIA TV Commuters gather at Nalasopara railway station, demand ferrying them on trains post unavailability of buses

Teams of PF and GRP have, meanwhile, evacuated the platforms.

"The incident was reported at nearly 8:15 am today," an official of the Western Railway told India TV.

"The commuters were furious over the non-availability of buses that otherwise ferry them to their workplace, following which they blocked the railway tracks," he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage