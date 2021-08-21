Terrifying landslide video: Bus carrying 14 passengers escapes narrow accident in Nainital | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ @ANI Bus carrying 14 passengers escapes narrow accident in a landslide at Nainital

A bus carrying 14 passengers nearly escaped a fatal accident in Uttarakhand when rocks started sliding off a mountain in the popular hill station Nainital.

In a video, the bus was seen stopping right in time just a few feet away from the landslide. Tourists were seen rushing out of the bus away from the falling debris to safety in sheer panic. Trees were seen uprooted in the video along with a part of the mountain sliding off.

No casualties were reported so far in the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

In another incident that happened a few days ago in Himachal Pradesh, an HRTC bus, which along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, was found in a badly damaged condition due to a landslide in Kinnaur. A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver's body was recovered.

On the day of the incident, 10 bodies were recovered and 13 people were rescued. Eight bodies were found in a taxi during the search and rescue operation. Two cars had also been recovered in a damaged condition, but no one was found in them.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and members of local police and home guards.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had informed the state assembly after visiting the spot that 16 people were still missing. After that, 11 bodies have been recovered.

