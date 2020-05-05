People buy liquor amid heavy hailstorm at Nainital's Mall Road. Watch video

Image Source : ANI People buy liquor amid heavy hailstorm at Nainital's Mall Road

Nainital was hit by a heavy hailstorm on Tuesday but that didn't deter those who wished to buy liquor amid lockdown. Frenzied scenes were witnessed at a shop situated on the Mall Road where a beeline continued despite unconducive weather conditions in the region.

Hailstorms in the bone-chilling weather couldn't keep the liquor lovers away. In the video, people could be seen lined up outside the liquor shop on Mall Road. Unfazed by the cold weather, they held their umbrellas, waited in queues for their turn, and went home purchasing liquor for themselves.

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Liquor shops across the country have been witnessed a massive footfall ever since relaxation came into effect in the third stage of lockdown.

