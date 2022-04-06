Follow us on Image Source : ANI Petrol pump in Nagpur refuses to sell petrol below Rs 50

Amid increasing prices of petrol and diesel across the country, a petrol pump in Nagpur has refused to sell petrol costing below Rs 50. The pump has explained reasons behind the decision saying the machine consumes a lot of electricity, and it is not viable to use it for a small quantity of petrol.

"It's not viable to operate machines for giving such a small quantity of petrol as they consume high electricity. We took this decision to avoid a scuffle with people," Ravishankar Pardhi, the petrol pump owner told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol will now be sold at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise), while diesel will cost Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.

