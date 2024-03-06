Nagpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagpur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nagpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Nagpur seat comprises six Assembly segments including Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur West, Nagpur Central and Nagpur North. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar represented the Nagpur constituency four times in a row in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. Banwarilal Purohit won the seat thrice in 1984, 1989 and 1996.

Nagpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,61,096 voters in the Nagpur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,97,087 voters were male and 10,63,932 were female voters. 77 voters belonged to the third gender. 4,336 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagpur in 2019 was 879 (757 were men and 122 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Nagpur constituency was 19,00,784. Out of this, 9,80,485 voters were male and 9,20,265 were female voters. 34 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 2,161 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagpur in 2014 was 1,389 (905 were men and 484 were women).

Nagpur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, senior BJP leader Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 2,16,009 votes. He was polled 6,60,221 votes with a vote share of 55.61%. He defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole who got 4,44,212 votes (37.42%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,86,051. BSP candidate Mohammad Jamal stood third with 31,725 votes (2.67%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, former BJP president Nitin Jairam Gadkari won the seat for the first time. He was polled 5,87,767 votes with a vote share of 54.13%. Congress candidate Vilas Muttemwar got 3,02,919 votes (27.90%) and was the runner-up. Gadkari defeated Muttemwar by a margin of 2,84,848 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,85,038. BSP candidate Dr Mohan Ramrao Gaikwad came third with 96,433 votes (8.88%) and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Anjali Anish Damania was in the fourth position with 69,081 votes (6.36%).

Nagpur Past Winners

Vilas Muttemwar (Congress): 2009

Vilas Muttemwar (Congress): 2004

Vilas Muttemwar (Congress): 1999

Vilas Muttemwar (Congress): 1998

Banwarilal Purohit (BJP): 1996

Datta Meghe (Congress): 1991

Banwarilal Purohit (Congress): 1989

Banwarilal Purohit (Congress): 1984

Jambuwantrao Bapurao Dhote (Congress): 1980

Mancharsha Awari (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,578 voters (0.39%) opted for NOTA in the Nagpur constituency. In 2014, 3,460 voters (0.32%) opted for NOTA in the Nagpur constituency.

Nagpur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,86,051 or 54.88%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,85,038 or 57.08%.

Nagpur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Nagpur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Nagpur.

Nagpur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,065 polling stations in the Nagpur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,828 polling stations in the Nagpur constituency.