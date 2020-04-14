7 new coronavirus cases in Nagpur; toll rises to 54

Image Source : AP A woman walks past auto-rickshaws parked to block a street to prevent any movement of people in a containment zone during lockdown.

Nagpur has reported 7 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking coronavirus patients toll in the district to 54. All of these seven, who have been found COVID-19 positive, were already quarantined. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country having maximum number of coronavirus patients. On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases here surged to 2,455 while 160 have died. At least 217 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. In the past 24-hours, Maharashtra recorded 121 new coronavirus positive cases, as per the latest figures by the state health department.

Among the new cases, 92 were reported from Mumbai, 13 from Navi Mumbaai, 10 from Thane city, five from Vasai-Virar (in Palghar district) and one from Raigad, he said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said an expert committee has been formed to suggest ways to tackle the coronavirus crisis and to bring the state's economy back on track will submit its report to the government by April 30.

The 11-member panel comprises top bureaucrats JS Sahani, Subodh Kumar, Ramanath Jha, Umeshchandra Sarangi, Jayant Kavale, Sudhir Shirvastav, serving chief secretary of the planning department, principal secretary of the industries department and secretary of the agriculture department, Pawar said in a statement.

Additional chief secretary of the finance department will act as coordinator of the experts panel. Last week, the state government formed a seven-member sub-committee under Ajit Pawar to tackle the situation and resurrect the states economy. Besides Pawar, Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab are part of the subcommittee.

"The sub-committee will strengthen the fight put up by the states healthcare system, police, local governing bodies and several other government agencies to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the statement said. It will take decisions on the measures suggested by the 11-member expert panel which will submit its report to the sub-committee by April 30, Pawar said.

