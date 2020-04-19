Nagpur cops put up coronavirus-themed effigy to create awareness | Photos

Image Source : ANI Cops in Nagpur puts up effigy to create awareness about coronavirus.

Cops in Maharashtra's Nagpur have put up a COVID-19 themed effigy near city's Shanti Nagar area to create awareness regarding the precautionary measures to be taken amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country having maximum number of coronavirus cases. At present, the state has over 3651 confirmed cases including 211 deaths while 365 people have recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Nagpur, has over 72 coronavirus cases.

Image Source : ANI Cops in Nagpur puts up effigy to create awareness about coronavirus.

Image Source : ANI Cops in Nagpur put up effigy to create awareness about coronavirus.

Image Source : ANI Cops in Nagpur put up effigy to create awareness about coronavirus.

On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 11 deaths, and in a huge margin after four days, the number of COVID-19 positive cases shot up by 328, health officials said. With this, the total casualties in the state have increased to 211. Among the casualties today, Mumbai notched 5, Pune 4, and one each in Thane and Aurangabad cities. The 11 deceased include 5 women, including 3 in Mumbai and 6 men, and a majority of them suffered from various other serious diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart problems.

Of the 328 positive cases, 184 are in Mumbai, though the BMC earlier said it was 87, followed by 78 in Pune, 11 in Thane's Mira-Bhayander town, 8 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Palghar 7, 6 in Thane, 5 each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Raigad, 4 in Satara, 3 each in Bhiwandi, Thane and Nagpur, 2 each in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, and 1 each in Pune district, Vasai-Virar (Palghar district), Panvel (Raigad), Nandurbar, and cities of Akola, Amravati and Aurangabad.

The tribal district Nandurbar in North Maharashtra -- which was in the 'Green Zone' till now -- recorded its first coronavirus case, while Solapur district which remained untainted has recorded 2 cases today.

On the positive side, 34 fully cured patients returned home today, taking the number of those discharged to 365. The number of people in home quarantine shot up from 74,587 yesterday to touch 82,299, and those in institutional quarantine increased from 6,376 to 6,999 today.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 15,000-mark; death toll at 507. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | Bihar: All state govt offices to resume work from April 20

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage