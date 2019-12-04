Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
Nagpur police takes lead in girl safety, announces drop facility for stranded women at night

From 9 pm to 5 am, if a woman dials `100' or calls up nearby police station saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her.

Nagpur Updated on: December 04, 2019 17:56 IST
Against the backdrop of horrific gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city have launched an

initiative to help women stranded at lonely spots at night. Police commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay issued a directive in this regard on Monday, an official said.

From 9 pm to 5 am, if a woman dials `100' or calls up nearby police station saying she wants to go to a particular place but there is no safe transport option, a beat marshal will reach the spot to help her.

If needed, a police vehicle with a woman cop will drop her at her destination, the commissioner's directive, broadcast through a wireless message to all the police stations in the city, stated.

The population of working women is increasing in Nagpur, and for them this initiative will be of great help, the official said.

The gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian by four men in Hyderabad last week has led to nation-wide outrage and put a question mark on women's safety in public places. 

