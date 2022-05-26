Nagpur: 1 child dies, 4 contract HIV following blood transfusion procedure

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Nagpur: After blood transfusion, 4 children become HIV positive, one dies

Highlights The four now HIV-positive children were provided blood for the treatment of Thalassemia

The state health department has set up a high-level inquiry into the matter

FDA has also started preliminary investigation in this case

In a tragic incident, one child died, while four other children contracted the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection after a blood transfusion procedure in Nagpur on Thursday. The four now HIV-positive children were provided blood for the treatment of Thalassemia.

The state health department has set up a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"Four children have been infected with HIV, out of which one child has died. We will collect all the information and take action against the culprits after conducting a high-level investigation," said Assistant Deputy Director of Health Department Dr. RK Dhakate.

He said the Food and Drugs Department (FDA) has also started a preliminary investigation into the case.

"(FDA) has also started a preliminary investigation in this case. Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) test of blood given to Thalassemia patients would be done soon.

The doctor treating these patients said tainted blood was supplied to patients.

"They were tested during treatment and were found HIV infected. Allegedly, they were infected with HIV and Hepatitis B after the contaminated blood was given to them by the blood bank. It is necessary to have NAT test of blood given to the children suffering from Thalassemia, but due to the non-availability of this facility in the blood bank, the children became victims of HIV infection," said Dr. Vicky Rughwani.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | What is tomato flu virus that has infected over 80 children in India?

Latest India News