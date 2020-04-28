Coronavirus in Nagpur: 1,200 people quarantined in Satranjipura; 80 test COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Nagpur: 1,200 people quarantined in Satranjipura

As many as 1,200 people were quarantined in Maharashtra's Nagpur late on Monday. According to the details provided by the city authorities, the quarantined people had come in contact with a person who was earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Satranjipura area of the city. The COVID-19 infected person had succumbed to the infection, following which the information about his contacts was being hidden. A large number of people from the same area had also tested positive for coronavirus following the death of the victim.

Nearly 200 people had come in contact with the coronavirus infected person. Samples of all 200 people were collected after which 80 people had tested coronavirus positive.

The decision to quarantine 1,200 people was taken after the information on the contacts of the infected person was hidden.

Meanwhile, the Satranjipura area of Nagpur has been declared a hotspot, as maximum patients from the city have been registered from there.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Nagpur has risen to 129, out of which 31 have so far recovered and have been discharged. One death toll was reported from the city.

The maximum people in the city had come in contact with the person who had succumbed to COVID-19 and have thus been quarantined.

