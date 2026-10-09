Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll Result: BJP's Devasish Sharma leads by 81,861 votes over AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal

BJP candidate Devasish Sharma, a former IAS officer, has built a dominant lead in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, capturing 66,758, or 65.23 per cent, of the votes as counting progresses. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal trails significantly in second place with 24,352 votes (23.80 per cent), while Congress nominee Sibamoni Bora sits far behind in third with 8,522 votes (8.33 per cent).

Fifteen candidates contested the elections, but the main contest is between BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Counting amid tight security

Counting is being held at two centres - Dawson Higher Secondary School and Government Boys' School in Nagaon - with 14 tables at each centre.

Strict security arrangements have been made at both the centres, and all candidates and political parties have been directed to seek permission from the district administration before taking out any kind of procession.

76.19% voter turnout

The voter turnout in the October 6 by-election was 76.19 per cent.

The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

The result, however, will not impact the balance of power in Parliament.

The Nagaon constituency has 19.05 lakh electors, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender voters, who were eligible to cast their votes across 2,312 polling stations.

Congress won the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pushed the Indian National Congress to a distant third in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. It won the seat in both the 2019 and 2024 general elections. The by-election was necessitated after former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, who won the seat in 2019 and retained it in 2024, resigned from the party to join the BJP and subsequently won a seat in the Assam Assembly elections.

Earlier, the BJP won this Lok Sabha seat for four consecutive terms, i.e. in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. Gohain has served four terms as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. BJP's Rajen Gohain has represented the Nagaon constituency since 1999. Gohain has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1991.

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