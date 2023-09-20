Nagaland: Eight killed as SUV falls into gorge after being hit by goods vehicle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Eight killed as SUV falls into gorge

Nagaland: In an unfortunate incident, a total of eight people were killed as an SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge after being hit by a goods vehicle in the Tseminyu district of Nagaland. According to police, the road accident occurred near K Station, about 65 km from state capital Kohima, in the early hours.

The impact of the crash was such that the truck also slipped off the road and fell into the gorge over the SUV, they added. The SUV was heading towards Mokokchung from Kohima when the accident happened, officials said.

Seven people died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital, they said. An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident, officials said.

Among the victims were three women who recently cleared the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) examination and got appointment letters to join government service as grade-3 personnel.

Latest India News